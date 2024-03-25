|
25.03.2024 07:30:00
Elanders publishes the 2023 Annual and Sustainability Report
Today, Monday March 25, 2024, Elanders is publishing its Annual and Sustainability Report for 2023 on the company website www.elanders.com.
The Annual and Sustainability Report is distributed by mail to those shareholders who have actively ordered a printed version, certain customers and other interested parties.
Elanders AB (publ)
For further information please contact:
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 07:30 CET on 25 March 2024.
