Elastic and Tines Announce Enhanced Integrated Experience to Protect Customers Against Advanced Security Threats

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch, and Tines, a no-code automation platform for security teams, today announced a strategic partnership to optimize how security operations and response teams prevent, detect and respond to modern security threats.

Leveraging Elastic’s high-speed, cloud-scale prevention, detection, and response capabilities and Tines’ no-code automation platform, joint customers can optimize their mission-critical security workflows while responding to attacks at speed and scale within their environments.

Together, Elastic and Tines will provide security operations and response teams with all of the information they need to investigate alerts and make decisions in one place to significantly reduce dwell times, mean time to respond, and false-positive rates.

By using Elastic’s rich set of APIs, customers can build automated workflows in Tines to create security cases, perform historical searches using timelines, attach the relevant alerts to the case, and generate visualizations.

In addition, customers can add context from threat intelligence providers or take automated actions such as isolating a host using Elastic’s endpoint security integration or blocking an IP address on a firewall.

For more information read the Tines blog and the Elastic blog.

Supporting Quotes:

"The partnership between Tines and Elastic combines powerful workflow automation with robust, relevant data to accelerate every step of security operations from detection to remediation. Customers not only get the benefit of frictionless integrations, enabling them to gather context and automate mission-critical workflows across their stack, but they can also adapt and make real-time decisions at speed and scale," said Eoin Hinchy, CEO, Tines .

. "The duality of increased threats and limited skilled personnel demands a stronger presence of automation and integrating the best investments to optimize security workflows,” said Santosh Krishnan, General Manager of Security, Elastic. "Customers can combine the power of Elastic to search across any data source — security data, observability data, IoT data, and more — with Tines’ flexible and intuitive interface to achieve a more robust security posture that allows security teams to get more power from their existing investments.”

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

About Tines

Tines is a no-code automation platform for security teams. It's the only platform that bypasses the need for programming skills and delivers powerful automation straight into the hands of security analysts on the frontlines. Tines is bringing an impact-first approach to all teams, securely automating thousands of workflows per day across a diverse range of customers, including Coinbase, Box, Canva, Databricks, McKesson, and OpenTable. The company was founded in 2018 in Dublin, Ireland, by Eoin Hinchy and Thomas Kinsella. Tines was valued at $300 million in 2021 and has secured funding from investors, including Addition, Accel, Index Ventures, and Blossom Capital.

