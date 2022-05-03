Elastic Announces New Capabilities to Help Customers Solve Their Biggest Business Challenges

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch, today announced enhancements across the Elastic Search Platform and its solutions. New capabilities enable customers to build seamless search experiences, accelerate troubleshooting of cloud-native services, and streamline security analyst workflows.

Enhanced capabilities in Elastic Enterprise Search include support for the Elasticsearch query syntax, allowing users to ingest and search over their existing Elasticsearch indices using prebuilt Enterprise Search tools. Development teams can leverage out-of-the-box tuning and analytics tools for fast search deployment, relevance management, and visibility into end-user search behavior without migrating their data or indexing pipelines.

In addition, Elastic Cloud has met the compliance requirements for Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) as a Level 1 Service Provider. With these certified security controls, customers can use Elastic Cloud services for PCI-compliant cardholder data storage across all Elastic Cloud regions.

Other key updates across the Elastic Stack, Elastic Cloud and solutions include:

Optimized Search Performance with the Elastic Search Platform

Enabling users to accelerate time to insights with the general availability of the Discover app in Kibana

Providing up to 80x greater search speeds to optimize search experiences and reduce computational overhead with the technical preview of random sampler aggregation

Adding an improved Hierarchical Navigable Small World (HNSW) search algorithm to vector search for fast query performance.

Increasing precision and control of query data with a new approximate nearest neighbor filtering capability in technical preview

Enhanced Search Experiences in Elastic Enterprise Search

Enabling monitoring, auditing, and analysis of Enterprise Search deployments on Elastic Cloud in Kibana

Giving users the ability to easily create custom search interfaces for Elasticsearch and Workplace Search with the general availability of Search UI, an out-of-the-box JavaScript framework

Enhancing the ability to fully customize and deploy SharePoint Server and SharePoint Online connector packages with open code libraries on GitHub

Accelerated Troubleshooting of Cloud-Native Services in Elastic Observability

Providing customers fine-grain control over data collection and storage with the general availability of tail-based sampling

Extending the ability to natively collect serverless traces from AWS Lambda to accelerate troubleshooting

Streamlined Security Analyst Workflows in Elastic Security

Adding alert contextualization to reduce false-positives, elevate high-priority alerts and reduce adversary dwell times

Helping security analysts inspect hosts directly from an alert with the general availability of remote host inspection

Offering turnkey integrations with seven new threat intelligence sources to enable event enrichment, automated detection, and alert contextualization

For more information read the Elastic blog about what’s new in Elastic 8.2.

Supporting Quotes:

"At Zurich Insurance, we want to exceed customer expectations and support their increasingly digital lifestyles,” said Sandra Hauser, Head of Transformation and Technology, Zurich Insurance Company . "With Elastic, we can stay focused on customer needs, drive innovation, and simplify our IT environment.”

. "With Elastic, we can stay focused on customer needs, drive innovation, and simplify our IT environment.” "The number one thing Elastic did was give us visibility into the search engine,” said Chip Allen, Senior Manager, Accenture . "We were able to get deep insight into the rationale of why certain results were showing up to better optimize and deliver search results.”

. "We were able to get deep insight into the rationale of why certain results were showing up to better optimize and deliver search results.” "As workforces become increasingly distributed and complex, organizations require a seamless search experience that helps users efficiently access data and uncover actionable insights that enable smarter business decisions,” said Matt Riley, General Manager, Enterprise Search, Elastic. "Elastic enables organizations to build seamless, search-powered customer experiences and solve their biggest search challenges by delivering the most relevant, personalized results quickly and at scale.”

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

The release and timing of any features or functionality described in this document remain at Elastic’s sole discretion. Any features or functionality not currently available may not be delivered on time or at all.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220503006254/en/