Elastic Issues Inaugural ESG Report

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the company behind Elasticsearch, has released its inaugural environmental, social, and governance (ESG) report. The report details the ways in which the company is addressing today's challenges with transparency and accountability to enhance the lives of its employees, customers, and society at large. In addition to outlining Elastic’s four ESG pillars, social impact, governance, environmental, and product societal impact, the inaugural report provides Elastic’s ESG data for the period January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021.

"This report reflects our ongoing commitment to deepening the integration of ESG into the fabric of our corporate strategy—not simply because we need to, but because it’s the right thing to do,” said Ash Kulkarni, CEO, Elastic.

Social Impact

As a globally distributed company, Elastic focuses on recruiting top, diverse talent to reflect the global nature of its customers. The company is committed to engaging, supporting, developing, and retaining its employees with a flexible and inclusive workplace, and fair and consistent pay practices. Elastic prioritizes engaging with the communities in which its employees live and work, primarily through the company’s philanthropic initiative, Elastic Cares, which is available to all permanent employees and consultants.

Governance

Elastic is dedicated to pursuing strong governance and ethical business conduct as well as safeguarding its customers’ data. This includes board-level and management-level ESG oversight committees, a business integrity program to promote better governance and the highest standards of ethical and professional conduct, and data security and privacy policies to ensure compliance with key information security standards and regulations.

Environmental

Elastic’s commitment to sustainable operations includes an open reporting culture and agile responses to environmental impacts as they arise. The company currently collaborates with specialists to provide gap analyses on where it stands among international environmental sustainability standards and is in the process of creating a minimum standard of global environmental sustainability initiatives, as well as environmental design and construction guidelines for new offices.

Product Societal Impact

Elastic’s open source roots enable the company to build products that create a positive societal impact and provide its solutions to a large community of users for free. This encourages innovation and efficiency to operate at scale for both non-profit organizations and for-profit customers.

Click here to read the full Elastic 2021 ESG report.

About Elastic:

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) is a leading platform for search-powered solutions. We help organizations, their employees, and their customers accelerate the results that matter. With solutions in Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security, we enhance customer and employee search experiences, keep mission-critical applications running smoothly, and protect against cyber threats. Delivered wherever data lives, in one cloud, across multiple clouds, or on-premise, Elastic enables 18,000+ customers and more than half of the Fortune 500, to achieve new levels of success at scale and on a single platform. Learn more at elastic.co.

