Elastic Suite Enters Partnership with Association of Golf Merchandisers

DENVER, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elastic Suite, a global leader in B2B ecommerce technology and subsidiary of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX), today announced a major partnership agreement with the Association of Golf Merchandisers (AGM). The agreement provides AGM member retailers with access to Elastic's wealth of experience in digital merchandising, large network of major global brand partners and the company's expertise for helping retailers benefit from a more strategic and streamlined wholesale purchasing process. The new partnership names Elastic Suite as the Presenting Diamond Level Sponsor of AGM's Certified Retail Management Program, one of the association's key educational resources for golf retailers.

"Putting our next-generation B2B ecommerce platform to work for the golf industry is an incredible opportunity for Elastic and AGM member retailers alike," said Sawyer Frank, Global Sales Director, Elastic Suite. "Our digital merchandising technology is unmatched in bringing new levels of process efficiency, cost savings, sales growth and sustainability to both the wholesale buyer and seller. Golf retailers and brands will now have preferred access to all these benefits and unmatched education through this new partnership."

AGM and Elastic will jointly develop new educational components for the Certified Retail Management Program specifically tailored for golf industry retailers. The programming will include live webinar sessions where attendees can tap Elastic's expertise on B2B ecommerce topics while learning about the latest in merchandising and retail best practices. Additional educational content customized specifically for the golf industry will be created and shared with AGM members.

"Helping golf retailers adopt the latest and most advanced wholesale merchandising technology is critically important to our industry as a whole," said Jennifer Morton, Director of Marketing and Sales, AGM. "We have found the most qualified partner in Elastic Suite to help us do that at the highest level and look forward to adding the many resources they will provide for the benefit of our retail members."

Elastic Suite is engineering solutions specifically designed for golf manufacturers that will ultimately lead to a technology-enabled industry. Elastic's growing list of golf brand partners include names like TravisMathew, Callaway and Cobra Puma. Elastic Suite helps manufacturers, retailers and distributors adopt a more sustainable approach to B2B sales while achieving efficiency-driven cost savings and incremental sales growth. For more information visit www.elasticsuite.com.

