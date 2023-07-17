|
ELB LEARNING LAUNCHES INDUSTRY-FIRST LEARNING EXPERIENCE CREATION PLATFORM, THE STUDIO
– Bringing the company's portfolio of technology and products together to create one cohesive learning platform –
AMERICAN FORK, Utah, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ELB Learning, a market leader delivering the most comprehensive suite of learning products and services worldwide, today announced the launch of The Studio: a fully customizable platform for creating and authoring learning experiences.
The Studio brings together industry-leading technology to create and author learning experiences through a streamlined user experience. Users can now activate each product, feature, and service individually to create a truly customized subscription plan that fits each enterprise's needs.
"We started ELB Learning with the goal of empowering businesses to deliver more engaging, effective, and interactive learning," said Co-founder and CEO of ELB Learning, Andrew Scivally. "Over the last few years, we have strategically acquired and developed best-of-breed products to build out our technology capabilities, and while the launch of The Studio is a culmination of these efforts, it's more than simply bundling our products together. The Studio creates the opportunity for infinite expansion by adding additional features, products, and partnerships over time that will help people create better learning experiences."
Before the release of The Studio, customers purchased and accessed each product individually. Now, The Studio provides access to all applications under ELB Learning's four Learning Experience Pillars:
Studies have demonstrated that immersive learning modalities in The Studio, including games, virtual reality, and video practice, can increase learner engagement by 80%, increase learner confidence by 92%, and improve knowledge retention by 30%, underscoring its efficacy in fostering effective and memorable educational experiences.
For more information about ELB Learning and The Studio, please visit elblearning.com/the-studio.
About ELB Learning
ELB Learning offers the most comprehensive suite of products and services worldwide to ensure businesses distribute more immersive and impactful learning. As a market leader, ELB Learning creates and delivers turnkey and custom learning solutions, including eLearning, gamification, virtual reality, video practice and coaching, staff augmentation, and courseware. Today, 80% of Fortune 100 companies trust ELB Learning to elevate their corporate learning experiences.
