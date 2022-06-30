|
30.06.2022 11:07:12
Elbit Systems Completes Sale Of Ashot
(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) has completed the sale of all ordinary shares held by its Israeli subsidiary, IMI Systems, in IMI's 84.98%-owned subsidiary, Ashot Ashkelon Industries and all capital notes of Ashot held by IMI and Elbit Systems, to FIMI Opportunity Funds, for approximately $84 million in cash.
Bezhalel Machlis, Elbit Systems CEO, said: "This sale is consistent with our strategy to focus on our core areas of business. Since the acquisition of IMI by Elbit Systems, Ashot has improved its business focus and operational efficiency. We look forward to continuing our cooperative work with both Ashot and FIMI."
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Elbit Systems Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
|
25.05.22
|Elbit Systems (ESLT) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
23.05.22
|Ausblick: Elbit Systems stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.05.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Elbit Systems mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
29.03.22
|Elbit Systems (ESLT) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
28.03.22
|Ausblick: Elbit Systems gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)