Elbit Systems Gets $120 Mln 3-yr Contract To Supply Hermes 900 UAS To Royal Thai Navy

(RTTNews) - Israeli high technology company Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) announced Wednesday that it was awarded a three-year contract valued at $120 million to supply Hermes 900 Maritime Unmanned Aircraft Systems or UAS and training capabilities to the Royal Thai Navy.

Separately, Elbit said the Israel Securities Authority extended the term of the company's shelf prospectus filed in September 2020, by 12 months, until September 29, 2023.

Under the contract with Royal Thai Navy, Elbit will provide Hermes 900 Maritime UAS featuring maritime radar, Electro Optic payload, Satellite Communication, droppable inflated life rafts and other capabilities.

With the Hermes 900 Maritime UAS, the Royal Thai Navy would be able to perform both blue water and littoral missions, dominate vast swathes of sea and long coastlines, communicate with operational vessels and carry out civilian mission. These include maritime Search and Rescue and identification of suspicious activities and potential hazards.

Regarding the Hermes family of UAS, Yoram Shmuely, General Manager of Elbit Systems Aerospace, said, "We are experiencing a growing demand around the globe for our unmanned solutions that are capable of effective integration with operational activities of manned forces across domains of operation, addressing a wide range of evolving threats."