Elbit Systems Gets $180 Mln Contract For Mission Training Center For Israeli Air Force's F-16 Fleet

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT), an Israeli high technology company, announced Tuesday that it has received around $180 million worth contract from the Israeli Ministry of Defense or IMoD to provide, operate and maintain the new Mission Training Center for the Israeli Air Force's F-16 fleet.

The company will deliver the contract over a three-year period with an additional fifteen year period that will include operation and maintenance services.

The Air Force's new Mission Training Center or MTC will include ten simulators with advanced high resolution displays, and accurate weapon simulation. They also have Elbit's arena generator, that combine to enable simulation of both current and future battlefield environments.

The new MTC will be added to the existing MTC, that will be upgraded as part of the contract. Both MTCs will improve the quality of aircrew training, doubling the number of training sorties for the IAF's F-16 and F-15 aircrew.