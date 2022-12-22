|
22.12.2022 10:46:48
Elbit Systems Gets $36 Mln Contract To Supply F-16 Mission Training Center To Polish Air Force
(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT), an Israeli defense electronics firm, Thursday announced that it was awarded a contract valued at around $36 million to supply four F-16 Full Mission Simulators or FMS to the Polish Air Force or PLAF.
The contract will be performed over a 28-month period.
The simulation technology at the core of the Mission Training Center enables higher quality training and improves mission readiness. The interconnected simulators feature a 360-degree display system, and provide a high fidelity, full mission training experience.
Elbit Systems said its training solution will provide PLAF F-16 pilots with a range of skills from basic familiarity with the aircraft to advanced combat flight competencies in complex operational arenas.
