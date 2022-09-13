|
13.09.2022 09:00:31
Elbit Systems Gets $76 Mln Contract To Supply Electronic Warfare Training Capability
(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) said that it received about $76 million worth contract to supply an Electronic Warfare training capability to the Air Force of a country in Asia-Pacific. The contract will be performed over a period of two years.
Under the contract, Elbit Systems will supply the Asia-Pacific Air Force with a cutting-edge solution enabling aircrews to conduct airborne training in a real life, multi-threat EW arena. The solution integrates a range of transmitters, sensors, communications, command and control as well as analytical and debriefing tools.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Elbit Systems Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
|
16.08.22
|Elbit Systems (ESLT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
15.08.22
|Ausblick: Elbit Systems legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.08.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Elbit Systems legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.05.22
|Elbit Systems (ESLT) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)