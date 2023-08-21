|
21.08.2023 09:09:17
Elbit Systems Receives $55 Mln Contract To Supply Counter UAS Solution To Netherlands
(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) said that it has received an about $55 million worth contract to supply multi-layered ReDrone Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) to the Netherlands. The contract will be performed over a period of four years.
As part of the contract, Elbit Systems will supply several mobile, stationary and deployed configurations of the ReDrone integrated Counter-UAS solution along with a logistic support package and training.
The ReDrone system provides functionalities beyond the common active and passive sensors that enable it to rapidly detect and locate multiple drones simultaneously within the protected area. The system can detect, identify, locate, track and neutralize hostile UAS during day and night, both in urban and rural environments and under various weather conditions.
