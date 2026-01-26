Elbit Systems Secures $228 Mln Follow-on Contract To Supply Iron Fist APS For U.S. Army

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) Monday said that, following the U.S. Government's publication on September 29, 2025, of an award to General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems or GD-OTS for the Bradley Fighting Vehicle Active Protection System or APS, GD-OTS has awarded Elbit Systems a $228 million contract to supply its Iron Fist APS. The contract will be carried out over a period of three years, the company added. .

The Israeli defence electronics company said that the Iron Fist APS is an advanced hard-kill active protection system designed to enhance the survivability and self-defense of armored platforms against modern battlefield threats.

Elbit Systems said that the award marks the third selection of Iron Fist APS by the U.S. Army. The contract follows an initial agreement awarded to Elbit Systems by GD-OTS, which the company previously announced on May 5, 2024.

On the Nasdaq, ESLT ended Friday's trading at $718.99, up $10.14 or 1.43 percent. In pre-market trading, the stock is down 0.97 percent or $6.99 at $712.00 pence.