Elbit Systems To Supply Tank Ammunition To NATO Country - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) said the company was awarded a contract worth approximately $115 million to supply tank ammunition to a NATO country. The contract will be performed over a period of three years and includes options for further extensions.

