Elbit Systems Wins $130 Mln Israeli Defense Contract For CH-53K Helicopters
(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT), a military technology company, on Thursday said it has secured a contract worth about $130 million from Israel's Ministry of Defense to integrate advanced Israeli systems on 12 new CH-53K "Pereh" heavy-lift helicopters for the Israeli Air Force.
Under the deal, the company will integrate command and control, avionics, electronic warfare systems, and the advanced DIRCM anti-missile system on the helicopters, which are set to replace the Israel Defense Forces' aging CH-53 "Yas'ur" fleet.
The helicopters were acquired through a Foreign Military Sales agreement between the Israel Ministry of Defense and the U.S. government and are manufactured by Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky unit.
The aircraft are currently in the assembly phase at Sikorsky's production facility in Connecticut.
After assembly, the helicopters will be transferred to a dedicated installation line to adapt the U.S.-configured aircraft with Israeli systems tailored to Israeli Air Force operational requirements.
Elbit Systems said the integration will enhance cockpit capabilities, support operations in challenging conditions, and improve identification of safe landing zones and obstacles.
In the pre-market trading, Elbit Systems is 1.33% higher at $689 on the Nasdaq.
