Elbit Systems Wins $80 Mln Contract To Supply Unmanned Turrets For AFVs

(RTTNews) - Israeli high technology company Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) announced Thursday that it has received a contract valued at $80 million to supply unmanned turrets for Armoured Fighting Vehicles or AFVs of an Asian-Pacific country.

The contract will be performed over a three-year period.

Under the contract, the company will supply 30mm-gun unmanned light turrets that integrate sensors and display systems for enhanced situational awareness, target acquisition capabilities, fire control systems and weapon systems of various types. This would enable significant mission performance upgrade for the AFVs.

Elbit Systems said its ability to provide comprehensive integrated solutions would help to meet renewed and growing demand by militaries around the world to improve the operational capabilities of their armoured platforms.