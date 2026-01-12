Elbit Systems Aktie
WKN: 904218 / ISIN: IL0010811243
|
12.01.2026 09:01:32
Elbit To Supply Advanced Airborne Self-protection Electronic Warfare Suite To Asia-Pacific Country
(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems (ESLT) has been awarded contracts totaling approximately $275 million, for the supply of advanced airborne self-protection electronic warfare suite, including its Direct Infra-Red Counter-Measure system, to a country in the Asia-Pacific region. The company said the contracts will be performed over a period of 5 years.
Elbit Systems will provide a EW suite designed to protect the helicopter platform from missile threats, enhance aircraft survivability, and increase mission effectiveness. Also, the company will supply its Mini-MUSIC DIRCM system, designed to protect small and medium-sized rotary and fixed-wing aircraft, including helicopters, against threats, using advanced laser and tracking technologies. The Mini-MUSIC detects and disrupts incoming missiles, keeping the safety of the aircraft.
