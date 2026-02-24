Elbit To Supply Helmet Display And Tracking System For Israeli Air Force's Helicopter Fleet

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems (ESLT) said it will supply the Helmet Display and Tracking System for the Israeli Air Force's UH 60?Black?Hawk helicopter fleet. The HDTS provides aircrews with advanced 3D Synthetic Vision Symbology depicting terrain, obstacles and flight plan in real time. The system features Line of Sight head tracking technology that precisely aligns displayed symbology with the pilot's viewing direction.

Yoram?Shmuely,?General?Manager?of?Elbit?Systems?Aerospace, said: "This program further strengthens Elbit's position as a next generation provider of integrated aircrew solutions, marking the transition from basic helmet mounted displays to a fully operational system that unites display, precise head tracking, synthetic symbology, and multi sensor integration."

