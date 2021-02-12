Elderberry Leader Honey Gardens Offers New Immune Drink Mix

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With immunity a top priority, this month Honey Gardens releases its new Elderberry Honey Immune Drink Mix featuring elderberry, honey and apple cider vinegar in convenient packets that make it easy to add to a daily regimen of wellness. This new drink mix perfectly complements the popular immunity - focused lineup from Honey Gardens, which includes products like best-selling Elderberry Honey Syrup and Elderberry Honey Immune Drink.

Each portable, single-serve packet offers the juice of 150 elderberries* with the sweetness of honey, plus a subtle zing from apple cider vinegar. When mixed with water, Elderberry Honey Immune Drink Mix provides all the flavor and support of a ready-to-drink product.

Elderberry Honey Immune Drink Mix is a traditional formulation of classic remedies that have been prized by health seekers for decades. Elderberry Honey Immune Drink Mix offers the best of both worlds—clean and time-honored ingredients that fit seamlessly into contemporary life.

Honey Gardens was originally founded by a Vermont beekeeper to bring the benefits of raw, unprocessed bee products to the world; today, that goal remains the same as Honey Gardens works to help everyone realize their hive-powered health potential.

Honey Gardens Elderberry Honey Immune Drink Mix is now available at select retailers and online at www.honeygardens.com

*by average berry weight

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

