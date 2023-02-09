09.02.2023 10:55:35

Election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Copenhagen Airports A/S

The employees of Copenhagen Airports A/S have conducted the election of employee representatives to the company’s Board of Directors.

The following members were elected for the next four years:

Betina Hvolbøl Thomsen (re-election)

Brian Bjørnø (election)

Michael Eriksen (election)

As substitutes to the employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Copenhagen Airports A/S, the employees have elected Michael Marott Bock, Rasmus Kjelmann Lundsbjerg and René Sommer.

The new employee representatives will join the Board of Directors following Copenhagen Airports A/S’ Annual General Meeting on 30 March 2023. At the same event, the former employee representatives, Dan Hansen and Michael Marott Bock will withdraw from the Board of Directors.

COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S

P.O. Box 74

Lufthavnsboulevarden 6

DK-2770 Kastrup

Contact:

Thomas Woldbye

CEO

Telephone: +45 32313231

www.cph.dk

CVR no. 14 70 72 04

 


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Copenhagen Airports A-Smehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Copenhagen Airports A-Smehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Copenhagen Airports A-S 806,00 0,00% Copenhagen Airports A-S

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notieren vor dem Wochenende mit Verlusten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen