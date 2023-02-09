Election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Copenhagen Airports A/S

The employees of Copenhagen Airports A/S have conducted the election of employee representatives to the company’s Board of Directors.

The following members were elected for the next four years:

Betina Hvolbøl Thomsen (re-election)

Brian Bjørnø (election)

Michael Eriksen (election)

As substitutes to the employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Copenhagen Airports A/S, the employees have elected Michael Marott Bock, Rasmus Kjelmann Lundsbjerg and René Sommer.

The new employee representatives will join the Board of Directors following Copenhagen Airports A/S’ Annual General Meeting on 30 March 2023. At the same event, the former employee representatives, Dan Hansen and Michael Marott Bock will withdraw from the Board of Directors.

