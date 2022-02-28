Bagsværd, Denmark, 28 February 2022 – The employees in Novo Nordisk A/S have completed the election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Novo Nordisk A/S.



The following were elected for the next four years:

Elisabeth Dahl Christensen (newly elected)

Liselotte Hyveled (newly elected)

Mette Bøjer Jensen (re-elected)

Thomas Rantzau (re-elected)

As substitutes for the employee-elected board members, the following were elected:

Anders Kaae

Karina Bonde Lenau

Jesper Thorning

Tanja Villumsen

The new employee-elected board members will join the Board of Directors following the annual general meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S on 24 March 2022. At the same time the current board members Anne Marie Kverneland, who did not run for election, and Stig Strøbæk, who was not re-elected, will resign.

About employee-elected board members

According to the Danish Companies Act, the employees of Novo Nordisk A/S are entitled to be represented by half of the total shareholder-elected Board members. Employee-elected board members serve for a statutory four-year term and have the same rights, duties and responsibilities as shareholder-elected board members.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 47,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com , Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube .

