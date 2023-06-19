Election of members of the Audit Committee of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB

ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB (hereinafter referred to as ‘the Company’) informs that the Supervisory Board of the Company has elected the following members of the Company's Audit Committee, two of whom are independent: Nijole Zibaliene (chairperson), Regina Domarkiene and Sigita Leonaviciene. The Audit Committee's operating budget is set at no more than EUR 10,000.00 for one year.

Lawyer

Aiste Zalepugaite

+370 444 22208