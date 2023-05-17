Election of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board

At the meeting of the Supervisory Board of Coop Pank AS, held on 17.05.2023, Rainer Rohtla was appointed as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the company, starting the position from 17.05.2023.

According to the newly elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board, he sees domestic Coop Pank playing an increasingly important role in the growth of the economic well-being of Estonian companies and people both in larger cities and beyond them. "Recent years have proven the importance of domestic banks for the Estonian economy, companies and people. Coop Pank has only one home market, which is Estonia, which we all share, and it can do just as well as local companies and people do. The last few years have been successful for almost all people and companies in Estonia, which means that Coop Pank has also done well. In six years, the bank has increased its market share from one percent to nearly six percent, and there is still room for growth. Coop Pank and the Coop retail chain have excellent cooperation opportunities that other banks do not have, and which help us to be even closer to our customers when making daily purchases, making settlements and financing large or small purchases. I am sure that the bank will be able to rapidly grab market share everywhere in Estonia in the future, because we are local and always there for our customers, whether it is in the center of Tallinn or at the Tõrva bank office in Valgamaa. We are a fast-growing bank created for every Estonian," said Rohtla.

From February 2023, Rainer Rohtla works as the Chairman of the Board of Coop Eesti Keskühistu, and the general meeting of Coop Pank held on 12 April 2023 elected him as a Member of the Supervisory Board of Coop Pank. Previously, he has worked in various leading positions in logistics-related companies that operate internationally, as the CEO of DPD Eesti AS, and most recently in 2019-2022, he was the CEO of Via 3L Group.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking has reached 157,600. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti comprising 320 stores.