20.03.2024 16:04:18
Election to Equinor's board of directors
In a meeting in the corporate assembly of Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) on 20 March 2024 Mikael Karlsson was elected as new member to Equinor’s board of directors.
Karlsson is partner and Vice Chairman of Actis Capital, a leading global investor in sustainable infrastructure. In the period 2021-2023 he was Chief Investment Officer in Actis, in 2012 he became partner in Actis and had the role as Head of Energy and Infrastructure from 2015-2021. From 2009-2015 he was CEO in Globeleq, an Actis portfolio company. Karlsson held several roles in ABB Energy Ventures before he came to Actis.
Karlsson has a Master in Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts in USA and a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering and Management from Linköping Institute of Technology in Sweden.
The election of shareholder-elected members to the board of directors enters into effect from 1 April 2024 and is effective until the ordinary election of shareholder-elected members to the board of directors in 2025.
Contacts:
- Jarle Roth, chair of the nomination committee
- All enquiries to be directed through Equinor Corporate Press Office,
Sissel Rinde, +47 412 60 584.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
