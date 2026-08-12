Electra Battery Materials Appoints Peter Rawlins As CFO, Swings To Profit In Q2

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) announced the appointment of Peter Rawlins as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 26, 2026.

Rawlins succeeds David Allen, who served as interim CFO and was the company's CFO from 2023 to late 2024. Allen will continue on a part-time basis through completion of construction, working alongside the project team to support on-time, on-budget delivery of the Ontario critical minerals refinery and to mentor the company's finance group.

Most recently, Rawlins was Senior Vice President and CFO of Premium Nickel.

Concurrently, the company announced financial results for the second quarter, reporting a net income of C$9.03 million compared with a loss of C$2.005 million in the previous year, primarily driven by a non-cash fair value adjustment.

On a per-share basis, earnings were C$0.24 compared with a loss of C$0.90 in 2025.

The company reported cash and cash equivalents of C$36 million as at June 30, 2026, including approximately US$2.1 million in gross proceeds generated through its at-the-market equity program.

Also, the company stated that the construction of North America's first cobalt sulfate refinery is on schedule, with early commissioning activities expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, mechanical completion targeted for the second quarter of 2027 and commercial production anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2027.

In the pre-market hours, ELBM is trading at $0.60, up 0.02 percent on the Nasdaq.