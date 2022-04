Electric Aviation Startup Beta Technologies Raises $375 Million

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Electric vehicles are all the rage. Of course, vehicles is a broad term, and aside from Elon Musk's latest and Ford's electrified F1 series, there's growing investor interest in the wider world of promising electric means of transport.Case in point: Beta Technologies, which announced a $375 million B round fundraise on Wednesday. The company specializes in electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing aircraft, or eVTOL. We do expect a better acronym to come along sooner rather than later.Continue reading