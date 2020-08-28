Electric Bike Technologies is Donating Its Popular Liberty Trike to Children with a Rare Neuromuscular Disease

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Bike Technologies, Inc. (EBT), the maker of the Liberty Trike, a unique folding and active-mobility tricycle, announced today that it will be donating 10 Liberty Trikes to children with a rare neuromuscular disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

SMA is a genetic disorder that starts in the central nervous system and affects all the muscles in the body. Due to the degenerative nature of the disease, babies, kids and adults with SMA will experience a decline in muscle strength over time although the rate and severity can vary among individuals.

Liberty Trike enables children with SMA, and others with similar physical challenges, to have a range of independent mobility not easily found in the medical mobility device realm.

"Kids with SMA deserve a better mobility option. And their parents, that give everything to make their children's lives better, could use a little help," said Jason Kraft, CEO at Electric Bike Technologies.

EBT's decision to donate the trikes started last year when Kimberly Heinrich, the mother of Allison, an 11-year-old girl with SMA emailed the company for advice on any electric trike that might help Allison get some much needed physical therapy and keep up with her siblings on family bike rides.

Kim said, "She needs to 'use it' or she'll lose it… it's the motto of these kids trying to maintain mobility, and freedom against a cruel disease. This is not just exercise but social equity, that she matters just as much as her brothers and other peers. I will do everything I can to help make it happen for her."

A week later Kim and Allison were in EBT's warehouse outside Philadelphia for a test ride. "I've never seen anyone take to any of our electric trikes the way Allison took to the Liberty Trike," said Kraft. "I was moved by Allison but something bigger hit me like a ton of bricks that day. I have three kids close to Allison's age and it was crystal clear that Kim would sacrifice anything to improve Allison's quality of life. At that moment, I knew we were not only going to help Allison, but we were going to help Kim too."

Electric Bike Technologies is committed to donating 10 Liberty Trikes to deserving families in 2020 and plans on doubling that number in 2021. EBT has enlisted Kimberly Heinrich to help in that effort and at the time of this press release, four of the first ten recipients have been chosen. Kim is hard at work finding the next six.

ABOUT LIBERTY TRIKE

Liberty Trike is part of Electric Bike Technologies, Inc., a company that specializes in developing, manufacturing and distributing affordable high-quality electric bicycle drive systems, motors, batteries, components, and accessories.

