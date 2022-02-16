Electric car charging points ‘spread too unequally across UK’

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

SMMT says number of chargers has not grown fast enough to keep up with growth of EVsThe UK car industry has warned of a “growing regional divide” in the provision of electric car chargers, as it called for a new regulator to oversee legally binding targets for charger installation.The number of publicly available chargers has not grown fast enough to keep up with the soaring number of battery-powered electric cars on British roads, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), a lobby group. Public charger numbers rose by 82% between 2019 and 2021, but this pales in comparison with the 600% jump in the number of electric cars during the same period. Continue reading...