Electric car cost advantage over petrol grows amid energy market turmoil

Exclusive: Research finds fuel price surge due to war in Ukraine means it now costs £600 less to drive an electric car for a yearRussia-Ukraine war: latest updatesDriving an electric car for a year costs almost £600 less than its petrol equivalent after fuel prices surged more than electricity costs, research by comparison website Compare the Market has found.Electric vehicles were already cheaper to run, according to figures shared with the Guardian, but the gap has widened significantly amid turmoil in global energy markets caused by the war in Ukraine. Continue reading...