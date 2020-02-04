Electrical Engineering Services Market Outlook, 2020-2025 - Concentration on Sustainable Designs

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electrical Engineering Services Market - Analysis By System Type (Lighting, CATV, ELV, Transmission and Distribution), Service Type (Hardware, Software), By End User, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): World Market Review and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electrical Engineering Services Market, valued at USD 233.65 billion in the year 2019, has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of increasing demand of the technology in services industry.



Electrical Engineering Service is the most needed services and increasing urbanisation and the demand of sustainable resource among the leading countries is one of the major reasons behind the growth of electrical engineering services globally. Additionally, adoption of technologies like Internet of things (IoT) is likely to supplement the Electrical service market value in the near future.



Among the Service Type in the Electrical Engineering Service industry (Hardware and Software), Software has been gaining popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The Software service promises sustainable development.



The APAC market is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period because of the increasing urbanisation. Additionally, supported by a stable regulatory framework and moderate demand is expected to infuse market growth tremendously. Additionally, new investments for industry expansion and massive infrastructure investments in countries such as India, Indonesia, and China also fueling growth of engineering and design services.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Electrical Engineering Service Market at global, regional and country levels.

The report analyses the Electrical Engineering Service Market by Service type (Hardware & Software).

The report analyses the Electrical Engineering Service Market by System Type (Lighting System, CATV System, ELV System, Transmission and Distribution System, others).

The report assesses the Electrical Engineering Service market by its end-user industry (Residential, Commercial and Industrial).

The Global Electrical Engineering Service Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and M.E.A) and By Country ( United States , Mexico , Brazil , Canada , Germany , France , United Kingdom , China , Japan , and India ).

, , and M.E.A) and By Country ( , , , , , , , , , and ). The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Service type, By System Types and end-user industry. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Schneider Electric, ABB, Legrand, GE, Emerson, Seimens, Prysmian, Enel, Iberdola, State Grid Corp. of China .

. The report presents the analysis of Electrical Engineering Service market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report scope & Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Focus on APAC

2.2 Concentration on Sustainable Designs



3. Global Electrical Engineering Services Market Outlook



4. Global Electrical Engineering Services Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Electrical Engineering Service Market: Segment Analysis By Service Type

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Electrical Engineering Service Market: By Service Types

5.2 Hardware - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3 Software - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Electrical Engineering Services Market - Segment Analysis by System Type

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Electrical Engineering Service Market: By System type

6.2 Lighting - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.3 CATV system - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.4 ELV system - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.5 T&D system - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.6 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



7. Global Electrical Engineering Service Market - Segment Analysis by End user (2015-2025)

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Electrical Engineering Service Market: By End user

7.2 Industrial - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.3 Commercial - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.4 Residential - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



8. Global Electrical Engineering Service Market: Regional Analysis



9. Americas Electrical Engineering Services Market: Segmentation by Service Type, System Type, End user (2015-2025)



10. Europe Electrical Engineering Services Market: Segmentation by Service type, system type, End user (2015-2025)



11. Asia-Pacific Electrical Engineering Services Market: Segmentation by Service type, system type, End user (2015-2025)



12. Global Electrical Engineering Services Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Electrical Engineering Service Market Drivers

12.2 Global Electrical Engineering Service Market Challenges

12.3 Global Electrical Engineering Service Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness

13.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Electrical Engineering Service Market - By Service type (Year 2025)

13.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Electrical Engineering Service Market - By System Type (Year 2025)

13.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Electrical Engineering Service Market - By End user (Year 2025)

13.1.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Electrical Engineering Service Market - By Region, By Value, (Year 2025)



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1.1 Market Share Analysis

14.1.2 Competitive Positioning (Leaders, Challengers, Followers, Niche Players)



15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 Schneider Electric

15.2 ABB

15.3 Legrand

15.4 GE

15.5 Emerson

15.6 Seimens

15.7 Prysmian

15.8 ENEL

15.9 Iberdrola

15.10 State Grid Corp. of China



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xtod9d

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electrical-engineering-services-market-outlook-2020-2025---concentration-on-sustainable-designs-300997792.html

SOURCE Research and Markets