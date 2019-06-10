Electrical Safety PPE Market Will Grow at 6.3% CAGR to Cross $20bn by 2025: GMI

SELBYVILLE, Del., June 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The electrical personal protective equipment (PPE) market demand from automotive application will exceed USD 250 million by the end of 2025. The worldwide electrical safety PPE market size is set to surpass USD 20 billion in the forecast timeframe, says a new report by Global Market Insights, Inc. The market is predominantly utilized in automotive industries, owing to desired prevention of conducted and radiated hazards which should foster product demand. Mounting demand for safety equipment including arc rated clothing, insulating gloves, hard hats and protective footwear to gain protection against burns, puncture cuts and electrocution should stimulate industry growth.

Rising product demand owing to employer inclination towards superior workplace safety should boost industry growth. Growing manufacturer focus toward aesthetic appearance, customer comfort and safety will increase safety equipment adoptions, thus propelling electrical safety PPE market size.

U.S. electrical PPE industry size will surpass USD 6.5 billion by 2025. Stringent safety regulations including OSHA general industry standards 1910.137 addressing electrical protective equipment requirements for different processes should fuel product demand.

A raw material supply deficit due to strict quality requirements have raised the cost of raw materials. The cost has further increased by growing product replication owing to low-cost safety equipment procurement. These factors are likely to hinder product demand. Complicated manufacturing processes done to comply with strict safety regulations may restrain industry gains, thus affecting prices in the electrical safety device market.

The size of the electrical safety PPE market from arc rated hoods may witness substantial growth over 5.5% by the end of 2025. This product is predominantly utilized for protection from electrical arc flash and flash fire hazards. It offers head, ear, neck & shoulder protection, anti-fog face shield, electrical & fire resistance and durability which should fuel product demand. Rising demand for arc rated hoods in the power generation industry due to increasing safety awareness should foster electrical PPE market growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 350 pages with 299 market data tables and 25 figures and charts from the report, "Electrical Safety Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size, By Product (Head Protection [Hard Hats, Arc Rated Hoods, Protective Hoods], Eye & Face Protection [Safety Glasses, Face Shield], Hearing protection [Ear Plugs, Ear Muffs], Arc Rated Clothing, Protective Footwear, Hand Protection [Leather Protective Sleeves, Insulating Gloves], By End-Use (Electrical [Power generation, Transmission, Distribution, Electrical welding], Oil & Gas, Mining, Machinery, Construction, Automotive), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Poland, China, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa), Application Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019– 2025" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/electrical-safety-ppe-market

The electrical PPE market size from the oil and gas sector may observe strong gains on account of its usage against arc flash, explosion and electric shock hazards caused by low voltage motors, medium voltage machinery and distribution board should fuel product demand. The growing oil and gas industry should foster product demand due to expanding investments in explorations activities in addition to rising demand for gasoline.

The market size for China's electrical safety personal protective equipment from insulating gloves may exceed USD 650 million by the end of 2025. Growing demand for insulating gloves, including low, medium and high voltage insulating gloves in the manufacturing sector owing to superior dielectric, physical strength and flexibility properties should fuel product demand. A rising Chinese manufacturing industry due to the Made in China 2025 initiative should increase in land production, thus driving regional industry growth.

Market share for electrical personal protection equipment is moderately fragmented, with prominent players including UVEX Safety, Rock Fall, Baymro, MSA, UDYOGI pvt ltd, Paulson Manufacturing Corp, COFRA, Ansell, 3M, Honeywell, Oberon, Boddingtons Electrical, Black Stallion, NSA and PIP. Manufacturers are involved in joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions to administer innovative technologies with expanding production capacities and lowering manufacturing cost to cater to the growing electrical PPE market.

