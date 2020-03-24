Electricity Rate Relief: Off-peak hours in place all day, every day

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Effective immediately, Alectra residential and small business customers on Time-of-Use rates will pay the off-peak rate of 10.1 cents per kWh, which is less than half of the on-peak rate (20.8 cents per kWh), at all times and for the next 45 days. The off-peak rates match what customers would normally pay on weekends.

Alectra has also suspended service disconnections on accounts that are in arrears and we will work closely with customers who require flexible payment plans during this difficult time.

In response to the rapidly evolving pandemic, Alectra has scaled back operations to focus on essential services including emergency power restoration and the safe operation of our electricity distribution grid. This also includes enabling many of our call centre teams to work from home, which may cause increased wait times as this transition is carried out. Customers are advised to visit our website for routine account services and billing inquiries.

For more information about relief programs available to customers visit alectrautilities.com.

