Electriphi's Fleet and Energy Management Solutions Lead Industry Transition to Electric Vehicle Fleets, Raises $3.5M in Funding and Secures Customers in Multiple Segments

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Electriphi, a provider of software solutions for electric vehicle fleet and energy management, has today announced $3.5M in seed funding to fuel customer growth, scale its services and enter into new markets. The round was led by Wireframe Ventures, the Urban Innovation Fund, and Blackhorn Ventures, and included participation from Acario Innovation and Lemnos Labs.

Electriphi's innovative, award-winning platform offers comprehensive fleet and energy management solutions that significantly reduce operational costs, while accelerating infrastructure and electric vehicle deployment. Electriphi's core technology leverages machine learning algorithms to provide optimal fleet and energy management, taking into account day-to-day operational challenges.

Electriphi also announced it has signed customer contracts across multiple industry segments, including its deployment with the Twin Rivers Unified School District in Sacramento, California. "Twin Rivers Unified School District has the largest fleet of electric school buses in North America, and our ambition is to transition to a fully electric fleet in the coming years," said Tim Shannon, transportation services director, Twin Rivers Unified School District. "This is a significant undertaking, and we needed a trusted partner that could provide us state-of-the-art charging management and help us with data collection and monitoring. Electriphi has absolutely been that partner to us, by helping reduce operational costs and simplifying our data collection and reporting."

"Our customers have been clear - the transition to clean transportation is inevitable and they need fleet and energy management solutions to keep their vehicles charged and ready, while keeping operational costs in check" said Muffi Ghadiali, Electriphi's Co-founder and CEO. "Our open architecture and standards based approach has demonstrated scalability by signing customers across various industry segments, and deploying across a variety of charging infrastructure and vehicle OEMs."

The company has developed a solution that is compatible with any charging infrastructure or vehicle type. Its software platform includes a range of features such as charging management, telematics integration, dynamic scheduling, fault reporting, route management, service tracking, and other factors that improve fleet reliability while reducing fueling and maintenance costs. Electriphi also helps its customers transition to a fully electric fleet, providing sophisticated analytics, real-time simulations, and ROI calculations.

"There are millions of public and commercial fleet vehicles in the U.S. alone that we rely on daily for transportation, delivery and services, " said Paul Straub, managing partner, Wireframe Ventures. "Many of these are beginning to consider electrification and the opportunity is tremendous. We are thrilled to lead this round to help Electriphi meet this rapid growth in global demand."

"We are at the cusp of a great economic transition to electric-powered mobility. And Electriphi has built a best-in-class technology to help fleets manage this transition," said Julie Lein, managing partner, Urban Innovation Fund. "We are proud to back Electriphi as they work with companies and governments to green their fleets."

# # #

About Electriphi

Electriphi, Inc. is a developer of software solutions and services for EV fleet and energy management. It offers an open-standards based charging and operations management platform that saves energy costs and simplifies the transition to electric vehicle fleets. The leadership team, coming from Amazon, ChargePoint, Tibco, Versata and Sybase, bring deep industry expertise in EV charging infrastructure, grid-scale computing, enterprise data, IoT, machine learning and AI. Electriphi recently won Distributech's 2020 Initiate! Competition and was chosen to join Black & Veatch's IgniteX Cleantech Accelerator, from more than 120 applicants across the United States. Electriphi is based in San Francisco CA and for more information, please visit http://www.electriphi.ai and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Electriphi