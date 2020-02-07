|
Electro Tech Machining Acquires High Speed Horizontal Machining Center
LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Electro Tech Machining – Carbon & Graphite Innovation, announces the acquisition of a state of the art high speed horizontal machining center for our Long Beach, CA location. The new machine is now operational, adding capacity, enhanced technology and increased productivity to our operations.
A high-speed horizontal machining center (HMC) features uninterrupted production capacity. Because of the increased speed and precision, they are ideal for complex, lengthy or large production runs. And with a 1.3 second tool-to-tool change time and up to 0.9G acceleration in X, Y and Z, this horizontal machining center has the speed to keep up with our customer's needs.
Features of our new acquisition include:
- X & Y Axis Travel 28.7"
- Z Axis Travel 34.6"
- X, Y & Z Rapid Traverse 2.362 ipm
- Cutting Feed Rate 0.60,000 mm/min
- Pallet Size (MM) 19.7"
- Maximum Table Capacity 1,100 lb
- Maximum Work Piece Size 31.5" x 39.3" (H)
- Number of Standard Tools 40
- Spindle Taper CAT 40
- Spindle Power 40.2 hp
- Spindle RPM 15,000 RPM
- Spindle Torque 170 ft-b
- Power Transmission Type Integral
Because speed is nothing without accuracy, the new work center is built upon a highly rigid structure with three point leveling. And with a 15% reduced footprint, and a 24% increased work area, it does more while taking up less space.
Electro Tech Machining (ETM) offers graphite, carbon-based products and EDM materials in block form and as precision machined parts. The industries we serve include aerospace, heat treating, metallurgical, petrochemical, power generation, semi-conductor and EDM applications.
To contact ETM, please call 1-562-436-9281 or email etm@etm-lb.com. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.etmgraphite.com.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ElectroTechGraphite
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/electro-tech-machining
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TechMachining
