07.02.2020 19:00:00

Electro Tech Machining Acquires High Speed Horizontal Machining Center

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Electro Tech Machining – Carbon & Graphite Innovation, announces the acquisition of a state of the art high speed horizontal machining center for our Long Beach, CA location. The new machine is now operational, adding capacity, enhanced technology and increased productivity to our operations.

A high-speed horizontal machining center (HMC) features uninterrupted production capacity. Because of the increased speed and precision, they are ideal for complex, lengthy or large production runs. And with a 1.3 second tool-to-tool change time and up to 0.9G acceleration in X, Y and Z, this horizontal machining center has the speed to keep up with our customer's needs.

Features of our new acquisition include:

  • X & Y Axis Travel                28.7"
  • Z Axis Travel                        34.6"
  • X, Y & Z Rapid Traverse            2.362 ipm
  • Cutting Feed Rate                0.60,000 mm/min
  • Pallet Size (MM)                19.7"
  • Maximum Table Capacity    1,100 lb
  • Maximum Work Piece Size    31.5" x 39.3" (H)
  • Number of Standard Tools    40
  • Spindle Taper                        CAT 40
  • Spindle Power                        40.2 hp
  • Spindle RPM                        15,000 RPM
  • Spindle Torque                170 ft-b
  • Power Transmission Type     Integral

Because speed is nothing without accuracy, the new work center is built upon a highly rigid structure with three point leveling. And with a 15% reduced footprint, and a 24% increased work area, it does more while taking up less space.

Electro Tech Machining (ETM) offers graphite, carbon-based products and EDM materials in block form and as precision machined parts. The industries we serve include aerospace, heat treating, metallurgical, petrochemical, power generation, semi-conductor and EDM applications.

To contact ETM, please call 1-562-436-9281 or email etm@etm-lb.com. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.etmgraphite.com.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ElectroTechGraphite
LinkedIn:    https://www.linkedin.com/company/electro-tech-machining
Twitter:     https://twitter.com/TechMachining

 

SOURCE Electro Tech Machining

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schafft es zum Wochenende noch ins Plus -- DAX schließt mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Die heimische sowie die deutsche Börse gaben am Freitag nach. An der Wall Street bestimmen die Bären das Geschehen. An Asiens Börsen kam es vor dem Wochenende zu Gewinnmitnahmen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB