Electrolux Board Resolves To Buy Back SEK 1.25 Bln Worth Shares
(RTTNews) - Sweden's Electrolux AB (0MDT.L, 0GQ1.L, ELUXY.PK) Friday said its Board of Directors has resolved to repurchase a maximum of 8 million own series B shares on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period May 2, 2022 up to and including October 21, 2022 for a total maximum amount of 1.25 billion Swedish kronor.
Following the review of its' capital structure, the Board has decided to utilize the authorization granted by the AGM held on March 30 by launching a share buyback program for the period May - October 2022. The previous share buyback program was executed between October 28, 2021, and February 3, 2022.
The company said the latest program of 1.25 billion kronor is the first step to reach the aim of share buybacks amounting to around 2.5 billion kronor until the next AGM, as announced earlier.
The total number of shares in Electrolux is 283.08 million, of which 8.19 million are series A shares and 274.89 million are series B shares. The company holds 5.05 million own series B shares.
