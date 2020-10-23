Electrolux Q3 2020 Interim report: Strong results and cash flow on rebounding markets

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The comments and figures in this report refer to continuing operations unless otherwise stated

Highlights of the third quarter of 2020

Net sales amounted to SEK 32,004m (30,330). Organic sales increased by 15.2%.

(30,330). Organic sales increased by 15.2%. Record high operating income of SEK 3,220m (1,063), corresponding to a margin of 10.1% (3.5), mainly driven by strong volumes and prices. The comparison period included non-recurring items of SEK -290m .

(1,063), corresponding to a margin of 10.1% (3.5), mainly driven by strong volumes and prices. The comparison period included non-recurring items of . Significant market recovery driven mainly by pent-up demand and government stimulus programs.

Income for the period amounted to SEK 2,356m (610) and earnings per share was SEK 8.20 (2.12).

(610) and earnings per share was (2.12). Operating cash flow after investments was SEK 6,005m (2,499).

(2,499). The Board proposes to reinstate a dividend for 2019 of SEK 7.00 (8.50) per share, to be paid in one instalment.

President and CEO Jonas Samuelson's comment

In the third quarter Electrolux reported record earnings of SEK 3,220m, or 10.1% of net sales, driven by pent-up demand and government stimulus programs impacting consumer spending. This drove significant volume growth, and positive price and mix improvement, resulting in organic sales growth of 15.2%. The record high operating income translated into a strong operating cash flow after investments of SEK 6,005m.

The strong demand in the quarter was to a significant extent a recovery of the very low market volumes in March-May due to store closures and restrictions on movement. Demand was further enhanced by stimulus programs, more than compensating for the weaker economy caused by the pandemic. Due to pandemic restrictions during the first half of the year, we entered the quarter with unusually low inventory levels, which have remained during the quarter despite high production levels, somewhat impacting our ability to meet the strong demand across all regions.

Sales also benefitted from consumers spending more time at home, using their appliances more intensively and allocating more of their household budgets to home improvement. This in combination with our relentless focus on consumer experience innovation has continued to improve demand for our more highly featured products, driving favorable product mix.

One great experience innovation example is the Frigidaire Gallery AirFry cooker that recently received the 2020 innovation award at the Home Depot. The AirFry cooker also delivers a significantly higher gross margin compared to traditional cookers. Innovation is truly a key pillar for creating value and that is why we will showcase how we are driving profitable growth through innovation at our online Capital Markets Update on November 17.

The Board of Directors proposed to reinstate a dividend for the fiscal year 2019 based on the recovery in earnings and cash flow. The proposed dividend of SEK 7 per share will be up for decision at an Extraordinary General Meeting on November 3. Our strong commitment to sustainability remains unchanged with the target of climate neutrality by 2050, and I am pleased that the long-term incentive program for senior managers proposed by the Board includes a substantial climate impact reduction element.

Looking into the fourth quarter, visibility remains limited as demand may be impacted by several factors, especially as the pandemic is still very much present. However, we currently anticipate that consumer demand and thus financial performance will normalize gradually going forward. Considering this and the catch-up effect during the third quarter, we are revising our market outlook for the full-year 2020 upwards. We anticipate market demand for appliances in Europe to be slightly positive, in North America to be slightly positive to positive and in Latin America to be positive. It is only the combined demand in our larger markets in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa region that we still expect to be negative for 2020.

I am very proud of how we as an organization successfully have navigated in these challenging times. My colleagues around the world has done a great job in executing on our strategy. That is why I am confident that Electrolux remains well positioned to create value.

