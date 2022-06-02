Electrolux Recalls 367,500 Refrigerators Due To Choking Hazard

(RTTNews) - Swedish home appliance maker Electrolux has recalled about 367,500 Frigidaire and Electrolux refrigerators due to choking hazard from ice maker.

The company has recalled Frigidaire and Electrolux branded side-by-side, top freezer and multi-door refrigerators because the ice level detector arm in the ice maker can break into pieces and fall into the ice bucket, posing a choking hazard.

Electrolux said it has received 185 reports of the ice level detectors breaking, including one report of gum lacerations.

The recall involves 13 models of Frigidaire refrigerators and one Electrolux model refrigerator. The model number and serial number ranges can be found on CPSC website. The refrigerators all feature an ice maker and come in stainless steel, white and black. The refrigerators range from 23 to 36 inches wide.

The company has asked its customers to stop using the recalled refrigerator ice makers, empty the ice bucket and contact Electrolux to schedule a technician to replace the ice maker with one that has a polypropylene ice level detector, free of charge.

The recalled product was sold at Lowe's, Home Depot and appliance stores nationwide and online at Frigidaire.com from April 2020 through March 2022 for between $1,200 and $4,300.