Electrolux Recalls Frigidaire Gas Cooktops

(RTTNews) - Charlotte, North Carolina-based Electrolux Home Products Inc., affiliated to Swedish home appliance major Electrolux AB, has called back certain Frigidaire gas cooktops citing risk of gas leak, fire hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall incolves about 77,000 units of Frigidaire Stainless-Steel Gas Cooktops. The 30-inch 4 Burner comes under model FFGC3026SS and 36-inch 5 Burner comes under model FFGC3626SS.

The affected gas cooktops, manufactured by Electrolux in China and Thailand, were sold at Lowe's, The Home Depot, and other independent appliance stores nationwide from March 2016 through April 2022 for about $1,000.

According to the agency, plastic control knobs with a black shaft on the cooktop can crack or break during use, and can cause gas leak and fire.

The recall was initiated after Electrolux received 63 reports of the control knobs cracking or breaking, including one minor injury from a gas leak and one report of fire.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled cooktops, check for plastic control knobs with a black shaft and contact Electrolux Group for a free set of replacement knobs. Meanwhile, consumers can continue to use knobs with a chrome-colored shaft.

In recent recalls citing fire risk, nearly 22,000 Aiper Elite Pro cordless robotic pool vacuum cleaners were recalled last week. In mid-August, Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. called back 1.56 million dehumidifiers after reports of at least 23 fires.