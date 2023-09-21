Electrolux To Divest Memphis Factory In $61 Mln Cash Deal

(RTTNews) - Swedish home appliance major Electrolux AB (ELUXY.PK) Thursday said it has agreed to divest its manufacturing facility in Memphis, Tennessee, USA to a US-based investment company for $61 million or around 675 million Swedish kronor in cash.

The sale follows a previous agreement with another buyer that was not completed.

The latest agreement includes a due diligence period before closing of the deal, during which the buyer can terminate the contract.

The company noted that it expects of $50 million or around 550 million kronor from the divestment, which will be recorded as a non-recurring item, positively impacting the operating income in business area North America, in connection with deal closure.

Closing and the positive cash flow impact are expected to occur during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Electrolux said the divestment is part of its actions to divest non-core assets with total potential value of approximately 10 billion kronor, as announced on July 20.

The production in Memphis stopped on June 30, 2022, and the operations have been transferred to the new facility in Springfield, Tennessee.