Electromed, Inc. To Present at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference

Electromed, Inc. ("Electromed” or the "Company”) (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced that Kathleen Skarvan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike MacCourt, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Electromed’s presentation will be webcast live and available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website and via the following link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7Jrrx3dOTh6UIbVOYUmBmw.

Management also will hold one-on-one virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.

About Electromed, Inc.

Electromed manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota and was founded in 1992. Further information about Electromed can be found at www.smartvest.com.

