People Aktie
WKN DE: A2JDBV / ISIN: CA7097621089
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30.07.2026 01:24:01
Electronic Arts' Chief People Officer Sells 1,200 Shares as the Company Prepares to Go Private
Vijayanthimala “Mala” Singh, Chief People Officer at Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), sold 1,200 shares of common stock on July 15, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($206.98); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026 market close ($207.27).Electronic Arts is a global leader in interactive entertainment with approximately 14,600 employees and a market capitalization of $52 billion as of July 2026. The company has demonstrated strong financial performance with trailing 12-month revenue of $7.5 billion and net income of $887 million, reflecting the resilience and profitability of its diversified game portfolio and live services ecosystem.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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