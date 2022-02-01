|
01.02.2022 22:11:08
Electronic Arts Inc Bottom Line Drops In Q3
(RTTNews) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $66 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $211 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's third quarter.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $1.79 billion from $1.67 billion last year.
Electronic Arts Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $66 Mln. vs. $211 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.23 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.79 Bln vs. $1.67 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.46 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.759 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.43 Full year revenue guidance: $6.925 Bln
