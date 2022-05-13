|
13.05.2022 14:21:00
Electronic Arts Just Soared 10% After Its Latest Earnings Report. Why You Should Still Buy Shares.
We're in the heart of earnings season for video game publishers, with companies like Nintendo and Sony reporting results this week.One video game publisher that continues to impress with its financials is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA). The maker of various sports franchises and other video game content posted strong growth for its fiscal year that ended in March. It has a rich slate of games coming in the next two to three years, and continues to return capital to shareholders through stock repurchases and dividends. On May 11, the day following EA's report, the stock was up 10%, showing Wall Street's optimism for the company. Even though the stock is up 10% following the report, it's not too late to take a position in EA. Here's why.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
