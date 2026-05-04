Visa Aktie
WKN DE: A0NC7B / ISIN: US92826C8394
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04.05.2026 17:02:41
Electronic Arts Partners With Visa To Offer Player Experience, In-Game Rewards
(RTTNews) - Digital interactive entertainment provider Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Monday announced a multi-year collaboration with digital payments major Visa Inc. (V) to deliver the next generation of immersive, player-first experiences across EA SPORTS franchises.
The partnership will be boffering in-game rewards and experiences for EA SPORTS' global community of fans. EA SPORTS will create tailored content as part of the partnership to drive meaningful and measurable value for partners and players alike.
The partnership will introduce immersive experiences that feel organic, premium and contextually relevant, leveraging dynamic technology designed to enhance gameplay without disrupting the experience.
Within EA SPORTS FC, players can participate in limited-time challenges and live moments that grant in-game rewards as they play and compete. Further, players around the world can earn in-game rewards and participate in a branded Visa Objective in EA SPORTS FC 26, including Squad Building Challenges and a branded Visa Live Game Mode.
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Nachrichten zu Visa Inc.
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30.04.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones steigt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels (finanzen.at)
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30.04.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones am Donnerstagnachmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
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30.04.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
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29.04.26
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones sackt schlussendlich ab (finanzen.at)
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29.04.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ Composite steigt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels (finanzen.at)
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29.04.26
|Visa meldet kräftiges Wachstum bei Erlösen und Ergebnis - Aktie springt an (dpa-AFX)
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29.04.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
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29.04.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich am Mittwochnachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Visa Inc.
|29.04.26
|Visa Buy
|UBS AG
|29.04.26
|Visa Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.04.26
|Visa Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.02.26
|Visa Buy
|UBS AG
|21.01.26
|Visa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.04.26
|Visa Buy
|UBS AG
|29.04.26
|Visa Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.04.26
|Visa Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.02.26
|Visa Buy
|UBS AG
|21.01.26
|Visa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.04.26
|Visa Buy
|UBS AG
|29.04.26
|Visa Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.04.26
|Visa Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.02.26
|Visa Buy
|UBS AG
|21.01.26
|Visa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Visa Inc.
|279,10
|-0,96%
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