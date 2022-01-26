|
26.01.2022 17:30:00
Electronic Arts Q3 Earnings Preview: Are Hit Titles Driving Growth?
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is scheduled to report fiscal 2022 third-quarter earnings on Feb. 1. The video game developer is having great success as hit titles resonate with gamers worldwide. Of course, it also helps that billions of people are spending more time at home since the onset of the pandemic. Investors will likely focus on the impact new hit titles had on revenue and profits in Q3. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
