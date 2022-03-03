Electronic Arts Removes Russian National Team, Clubs From FIFA 22

(RTTNews) - Video game giant Electronic Arts (EA) has announced its decision to remove Russian national team and domestic league from its its sports games, in response to Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

A statement from EA Sports reads, "EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and like so many voices across the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine."

"In line with our partners at FIFA and UEFA, EA Sports has initiated processes to remove the Russian national team and all Russian clubs from EA Sports FIFA products including: FIFA 22, FIFA mobile and FIFA online."

EA will remove the Russian national team and all Russian clubs from FIFA 22, FIFA mobile and FIFA online.

"We're also actively evaluating related changes to other areas of our games. We will keep our communities up to date on any actions taken, and thank players for their patience as we work through these updates," the statement added.

EA will also cut the Russian and Belarusian national and club teams from NHL 22 in the coming weeks.

Russian teams have already been suspended from competing by FIFA and UEFA. Russia will not not be able to play the upcoming World Cup play-off against Poland, while Spartak Moscow was kicked out of the Europa League.