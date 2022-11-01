01.11.2022 21:25:13

Electronic Arts Revises FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the second quarter on Tuesday, video game company Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) revised its outlook for the full year 2022.

Looking forward to the full year 2022, the company now expects net income of $871 million to $934 million, earnings per share of $3.11 to $3.34, revenues of $7.55 billion to $7.75 billion

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $7.17 per share and revenues of $7.97 billion. Analysts estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Previously, the company expected net income between $793 million and $815 million, earnings per share between $2.79 and $2.87 and revenues of $7.60 to $7.80 billion.

For the third quarter, the company now expects net income of about $120 million to $164 million, earnings per share to be approximately $0.43 to $0.59 and revenues of around $1.825 billion to $1.925 billion.

Analyst currently estimate earnings of $3.01 per share on revenues of $2.6 billion.

Nachrichten

