Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
26.08.2022 15:01:44

Electronic Arts Up In Premarket On Reports Of Amazon Mulling Its Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is gaining around 7 percent in pre-market activity on Nasdaq after USA Today reported that Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is planning to buy the video game company.

Citing GLHF sources, the report said that Amazon will announce a deal today to buy Electronic Arts, the developer of Apex Legends, and FIFA, among others.

Meanwhile, CNBC reported citing sources that the e-commerce major is not expected to bid for the videogame publisher.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, Electronic Arts shares were trading at $136.00, up 6.57 percent.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten