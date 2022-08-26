|
26.08.2022 15:01:44
Electronic Arts Up In Premarket On Reports Of Amazon Mulling Its Acquisition
(RTTNews) - Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is gaining around 7 percent in pre-market activity on Nasdaq after USA Today reported that Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is planning to buy the video game company.
Citing GLHF sources, the report said that Amazon will announce a deal today to buy Electronic Arts, the developer of Apex Legends, and FIFA, among others.
Meanwhile, CNBC reported citing sources that the e-commerce major is not expected to bid for the videogame publisher.
In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, Electronic Arts shares were trading at $136.00, up 6.57 percent.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!