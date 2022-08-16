In the news release, Electronic Caregiver ranks No. 968 among fastest-growing private companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 annual list, issued 16-Aug-2022 by Electronic Caregiver over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the revenue growth increase in the third sentence of the second paragraph should read "669 percent" rather than "nearly 300 percent" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Electronic Caregiver ranks No. 968 among fastest-growing private companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 annual list

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Electronic Caregiver, a digital health technology and services company, is No. 968 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

"We believe our growth over the next three years will only accelerate." – Joe Baffoe, Electronic Caregiver President

The Inc. 5000 recognition puts Electronic Caregiver, based in Las Cruces, New Mexico, in the top .07 percent of all privately-owned companies in America in terms of multi-year growth and the top 20 percent of the Inc. 5000 list. Companies that made the list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Over the past three years, Electronic Caregiver experienced a 669 percent increase in revenue growth due to expanding services and high demand for its digital health solutions.

"Recognition as an Inc. 5000 member is a monumental marker of validation," said Electronic Caregiver CEO and founder Anthony Dohrmann. "It confirms Electronic Caregiver has been able to sustain remarkable rates of growth consistently over several years. It's a testament to the confidence we've developed with our customers and our ability to attract capital to grow along with a highly skilled, loyal, and diverse workforce."

Inc. also revealed that Electronic Caregiver ranked No. 1 in Las Cruces and the state of New Mexico, as well as No. 55 in Health Services.

"To rank No. 55 in Health Services is amazing," said Electronic Caregiver President Joe Baffoe. "With our current customer contracts, we believe our growth over the next three years will only accelerate. Being No. 1 in New Mexico is near and dear to our hearts because our goal is to become the first Fortune 500 homegrown company based in New Mexico; this is a great start."

By making the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, Electronic Caregiver now stands among several well-known companies that gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000, such as Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and others.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Electronic Caregiver, continued to thrive and expand its services. It not only provided innovative telehealth solutions to the public but provided remote patient monitoring technology to hospitals in New Mexico and Tennessee, freeing up hospital beds and allowing Covid-19 patients to get the care needed from home. Electronic Caregiver has also never wavered in its dream to revolutionize the health care industry. It is currently developing a Virtual Caregiver, named Addison, designed to engage with and help monitor the health of aging and chronically ill clients, as well as child patients via an audio/visual console in patients' homes.

Additionally, the company has steadily increased its workforce over the years. What began as a handful of employees in 2009 has grown to nearly 300 today. Recently, Electronic Caregiver received state funding to add 770 jobs over the next five years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

About Electronic Caregiver

Founded in 2009, Electronic Caregiver is a privately held digital health technology and services company headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Electronic Caregiver's mission is to design and deliver innovative, impactful telehealth products and services that bridge the chasm between the doctor's office and patient's home to improve outcomes, expand access, and optimize resource allocation. Electronic Caregiver has been qualified as a technology solution provider in the AWS Partner Network (APN). The company's solutions are available through health care organizations, physician practices, care management firms, homecare agencies, and senior housing providers to deliver hospital-at-home, chronic care management, and remote patient monitoring programs.

www.electroniccaregiver.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc.

www.inc.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electronic-caregiver-ranks-no-968-among-fastest-growing-private-companies-on-the-2022-inc-5000-annual-list-301606226.html

SOURCE Electronic Caregiver