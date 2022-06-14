Electronic Producer Zedd Teams Up with N!CK'S For The Most Electric Treat of the Summer

Inspired by Zedd's love of the Swedish-style light ice cream brand, the LTO pint is N!CK'S first co-created flavor and it's catchy as hek!

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- N!CK'S Ice Cream, the first and ever-popular Swedish-style light ice cream brand, is excited to announce their partnership with Grammy-Award winning electronic music producer, songwriter, and DJ Zedd! As a long-time brand fan and ice cream connoisseur, Zedd worked closely with the N!CK'S team to create the flavor of the summer: Chilly Mango!

The limited time offering Chilly Mango is a mango ice cream with the perfect hint of spice and a sweet strawberry swirl that is also keto-friendly with no added sugar, 9g of protein, and only 240 calories per pint. These nutritionals are consistent with N!CK'S mission to find creative solutions through science to make the world a healthier place. Chilly Mango is the latest iteration of N!CK'S delicious treats that provide the experience, taste and quality of a full fat ice cream all with the better-for-you benefits.

"I first discovered N!CK'S Swedish Lemon Bar pint and I was blown away. After being able to work with the N!CK'S team to dream up Chilly Mango, I might just have a new favorite flavor!" added Zedd. "I'm excited to have been able to team up with a brand like N!CK'S and hope that fans everywhere love the sweet yet spicy pint we created!"

As a brand known for bringing food science and technology to the ice cream industry the way no one has done before, the collaboration with Zedd comes at an exciting time this summer. Earlier this year, N!CK'S launched seven new indulgent flavors that feature even more tasty inclusions with less net carbs, no added sugar, and all under 370 calories per pint. Building on these pints and classic fan-favorites that have held the brand's spot as the #1 U.S. direct-to-consumer pint ice cream delivery brand since July 2021, Chilly Mango is sure to delight fans as much as a Zedd concert might!

"We were excited to learn that Zedd had discovered our ice cream on his own, and even more thrilled when we had the opportunity to work with him on a custom flavor," said N!CK'S CEO, Carlos Altschul. "Our partnership with Zedd was extremely organic, which reflects in the unique and authentically adventurous Chilly Mango flavor, a refreshing mango ice cream with the perfect amount of spice and a swirl of sweet strawberry."

To sweeten the launch even more, N!CK'S will be hosting a giveaway for lucky fans to win the ultimate Zedd prize package from June 14 to June 30. The brand will be giving away a six month supply of Zedd's favorite N!CK'S pints, plus two tickets to the highly anticipated "Zedd in the Park" show. To enter, visit https://try.nicks.com/zedd .

A N!CK's fan through and through, Zedd is taking his love for the sweet Swedish treats to the next level by becoming a shareholder in the brand. N!CK's x Zedd Chilly Mango will be available for purchase at $9.99 per pint on N!CK's website, and in various retailers across the US this June. For more information, please visit https://try.nicks.com/zedd .

About N!CK'S:

Founded in Sweden by Carl Backlund and Niclas Luthman in 2017, N!CK'S has expanded to 16 markets including the US and UK with their "Better For You" snacking treats. With a proprietary blend of sweeteners and exclusive patent protected ingredients, N!CK'S delivers the experience of full fat, full sugar snacks with a fraction of the calories and no added sugar. Additional milestones for the global food-tech innovator of healthy and indulgent snacks and ice cream include becoming the #1 new snack bar release on Amazon, the #1 U.S. direct-to-consumer pint ice cream delivery brand since July 2021, and raising $100 million in Series C funding in October 2021.

About Zedd

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY® Award-winning artist/DJ/producer Zedd made his debut with "Clarity" after signing with Interscope in 2012 and has been breaking down barriers surrounding music genres ever since. Throughout his career, Zedd has worked with a diverse range of artists to create hits, including Foxes on "Clarity" (which earned Zedd a 2014 GRAMMY® "Best Dance Recording"), Hayley Williams on RIAA platinum-certified hit, "Stay The Night" (which racked up more than 1 billion streams ), and Selena Gomez on the platinum-certified track, "I Want You To Know," which spent four weeks at #1 on Billboard's "Hot Dance/Electronic Songs" chart. He's also collaborated with Alessia Cara on their hit single "Stay" which has amassed over 4.7 billion streams worldwide, held the #1 spot at Top 40 radio for six consecutive weeks and earned Zedd his second GRAMMY® Award nomination, and with Maren Morris and Grey on the monster hit The Middle," which earned Zedd is second #1 at Top 40 radio. Digitally, the song has over 4 billion streams worldwide and earned Zedd three GRAMMY® nominations including "Record Of The Year," "Song Of The Year," and "Best Pop Duo or Group Performance." Most recently, Zedd opened the NHL All-Star Game with a performance during player introductions and he was the official pregame DJ during player warmups at this year's NFL Super Bowl LVI.

SOURCE N!CK's